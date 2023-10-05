Update 2023: The servers are open! We’ll be online until a week or so after Halloween.

Welcome to Scenic Ghost Town! There's nobody here...

...And that's why we need you! Mayor Bones invites you, your friends, your relatives, and literally anyone else you can drag along to come and take part in the celebration!

Carve pumpkins!

There's a frightening lack of jack-o-lanterns this year, and that's why we're recruiting you to make some!

Show them off on the World Wide Web!

Once you've finished your creation, bring it to the festival and share it with the world!

Attract ghosts!

It wouldn't be a ghost town without ghosts! Maybe if we get enough pumpkins, we can get this festival really haunted!

Spooky regards,

Mayor Bones

INFORMATION:

If you pay at least $2 on itch.io, you can download a special version that gives you access to a variety of costume headwear! Each player can upload up to four pumpkins to the server.

The online portion of the game will only be available for a limited time. The server will probably go down a few weeks after Halloween.

Please note that any pumpkins placed while moderators are offline may be placed into a queue for review when they come back online - please bear with us if your pumpkin is not visible right away! Your spot will be reserved. This is a measure to prevent griefing.

CREDITS:

Created by Adam R. & Dawn B.

Made with a variety of CC-A and CC-0 sources, which are detailed in the in-game credits.

CONTENT WARNING:

This game features user-generated content. While we do take measures to minimize inappropriate content, and there is a community reporting feature, there is still a chance you may come across inappropriate content before it has been removed. If you are playing this game with your child, you may want to use parental supervision.

PRIVACY INFO:

This is an online game. Any data you upload is probably not secure, so please don't provide any personal information in a pumpkin's name or on the pumpkin itself. The only other information this game will collect is a unique device identifier and your IP address to keep track of your user activity. This information will be deleted after the festival shuts down in November.